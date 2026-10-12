Batman Masks Steal Spotlight At INDIA Bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli’ March Demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

Rahul Gandhi joined the Batman-themed moment as Opposition leaders protested against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar | AI Generated File Image (X - @nsui)

New Delhi, October 12, 2026: Batman masks made an unusual appearance at the INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli’ protest march towards the Supreme Court on Monday, October 12, as Opposition leaders demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Youth Congress workers distributed the superhero masks among protesters, adding a dramatic touch to the political demonstration.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi joined the moment by posing with a Batman mask for a photograph. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) shared the picture on X with the caption, “Batman Mode: ON; Gyaneshh toh giyooo”. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also tried on a mask, with Gandhi helping him put it on.

Batman Mode: ON 🦇 🔥 Gyaneshh toh giyooo💀 https://t.co/rB0zL5Tabn — NSUI (@nsui) October 12, 2026

Batman enters the political battlefield

The masks were more than just an unusual sight at the protest. They reflected a growing trend in the Congress’s social media messaging, which has increasingly portrayed Gandhi as a figure standing up against injustice. By using a popular superhero, the party appears to be trying to make its political message more appealing, particularly to younger audiences, NDTV reports.

The comparison also draws on the personal tragedies associated with Gandhi and Batman’s fictional character, Bruce Wayne. Gandhi lost his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1991. In the Batman story, Wayne witnesses the murder of his parents as a child, an event that eventually leads him to become Gotham City’s crime-fighting vigilante.

'वोट चोरों' झोला पैक कर लो https://t.co/vEzPBE4kIZ — Congress (@INCIndia) October 12, 2026

Supporters see a hero in Gandhi

Although the circumstances are very different, some Congress supporters have embraced the comparison. During the march, one supporter told a reporter that India needed “a Batman named Rahul Gandhi” to fight what he described as the “devil”.

The use of Batman imagery also shows how political campaigns are increasingly drawing from popular culture to communicate serious issues. While the masks brought humour and attention to the demonstration, the central demand of the Opposition remained Kumar’s resignation.

𝑾𝒆, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒐𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂... 🇮🇳 https://t.co/ch6ZMDmfOk — Congress (@INCIndia) October 12, 2026

How a joke became a campaign theme

The Batman connection began in August 2026 during an Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. When someone asked Gandhi whether he was Batman, he responded with a joke, saying, “Let’s just say that no one has ever seen me and Batman in the same room together.”

The Congress social media team later turned that light-hearted response into a 13-second Instagram reel. The video combined footage of Gandhi participating in an Opposition march from Parliament to the Election Commission office with scenes featuring Batman.

From police barricades to Gotham City

The reel showed Gandhi standing on yellow police barricades, dressed in his familiar white polo shirt and khaki trousers, as supporters cheered around him. The video then switched to Batman standing on a dark skyscraper and looking over Gotham City.

By repeatedly moving between the two visuals, the party drew a deliberate comparison between the Congress leader and the fictional superhero. The contrast between Gandhi’s everyday clothing and Batman’s costume added a humorous element, while reinforcing the image of a leader confronting powerful opponents.

Batman posters take over Delhi streets

The superhero comparison was not limited to social media. In August, posters describing Gandhi as “the real-life Batman” appeared near the Congress headquarters at Indira Bhawan and in parts of central Delhi.

The posters, put up by a Congress functionary, featured Gandhi alongside Batman and carried messages such as “The Silent Guardian” and “A Watchful Protector”. The campaign presented Gandhi as a political figure watching over the public and challenging what the party considers injustice.

A superhero twist to Opposition politics

With Batman masks now appearing at an INDIA bloc protest and senior Congress leaders participating in the moment, the superhero comparison has moved from online posts and street posters to a political demonstration.

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The approach highlights the Congress’s attempt to combine humour, popular culture and political messaging. Whether the Batman imagery strengthens the party’s appeal remains to be seen, but it has certainly given its protest against the Chief Election Commissioner an unusual visual identity.

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