Bathinda shivers at -0.3°C as cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh

Bathinda reeled at -0.3°C as a cold wave continued to sweep across Punjab and Haryana on Friday. The minimum temperatures hovered few notches below normal limits in the two states, meteorological department officials here said.

While Bathinda was coldest in Punjab, among other places in the state which were under grip of severe chill included Ludhiana (1.8°C), Amritsar (3.2°C), Adampur (0.6°C), Halwara (2.8°C), Faridkot (2°C), Patiala (3.6°C) and Pathankot (4.2°C). Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 4.2°C. Narnaul in Haryana reeled under biting cold at a low of 1.2 °C.