'Baseless': Punjab minister Rajkumar Verka refutes accusations of security breach during PM Modi's visit to Ferozepur

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit was cut short on Wednesday due to a "major security lapse" as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, Punjab minister Rajkumar Verka respondings said that the accusations of a security breach are baseless.

Several BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda slammed Congress and Punjab government for the 'security lapse' prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.

However, Punjab Minister Rajlumar Verka refuting accusations of security breach defended and said, there were no shortcomings in the security arrangements during the PM's visit to Punjab today.

"The accusations of a security breach are baseless and the truth is that BJP's rally was a flop show." "When PM got to know this, he decided to return," he alleged.

PM Modi after cancelling the events returned to the airport in Bathinda because of the breach, the Home Ministry said in a statement blaming the Congress government for failing to prepare for the visit.

There were no shortcomings in the security arrangements during the PM's visit to Punjab today. The accusations of a security breach are baseless. The truth is that BJP's rally was a flop show. When PM got to know this, he decided to return: Punjab minister Rajkumar Verka pic.twitter.com/VqSYEhs39k — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

The prime minister on his return to Bhatinda airport told officials there,“Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” (Tell thanks to your Chief Minister, I was able to return alive till Bathinda airport).

According to a ministry statement, the prime minister landed this morning at Bathinda in Punjab from where he was to go to the national martyrs' memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the prime minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear.

Meanwhile, the Congress reacting to the series of events, said the security of the Prime Minister is foremost and Punjab Government has setup an inquiry on the whole issue.

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh reacting to reports said, "we have lost two leaders and we know that security is most important issue of the Prime Minister."

The Congress sources said that the last minute change in program or late information by the MHA to the state government may have led to the lapse and it will be ascertained by the report. The security breach of the Prime Minister is unpardonable and Punjab government has sought a report from officials.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 05:59 PM IST