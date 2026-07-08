Baruipur Rape-Murder Case: Main Accused Prabhash Mondol Killed In Police Encounter | Pixabay

Kolkata: Prabhash Mondol, the main accused in Baruipur’s rape and murder case, was shot dead in an encounter during the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the police sources, the police officials took them to the spot to reconstruct the incident where according to the police sources, Mondal snatched a service revolver of a policeman and tried to flee from the spot and also fired one shot at the police.

Countering Mondal, Police opened fire in retaliation in which Mondal got injured and when he was rushed to the hospital doctors declared him dead.

According to the primary autopsy report, Mondal sustained two bullet injuries one in his rib and another in his stomach.

Sandhya Mondal, mother of Mondal says ‘got what he deserved’.

“I am at peace that he got the punishment for his crime. I don’t want to see his body or take it,” said Sandhya.

Wife of Prabhash Mondal also said that her husband got punished for the crime he had committed.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed the encounter.

TMC MP Sougata Roy said that such an encounter was seen in Uttar Pradesh which is being replicated in Bengal.

“If someone had committed a crime then that person should be taken to the court and through court permission for capital punishment should be taken,” added Roy.

On the other hand, 20 people were arrested over alleged hooliganism in Baruipur. Apart from Prabash Mondal, Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar, were arrested earlier due to rape and murder of the victim and now another accused, Kabir Mollah also got arrested.

Mother of the person who died due to mob lynching also expressed her happiness after hearing that Mondal had died due to encounter.

The victim’s parents thanked Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for punishing Mondal.