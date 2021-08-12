'Barbaric': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP govt in Tripura, says 'will protest in Delhi against atrocities on TMC workers'

Kolkata: In the wake of another arrest of the TMC worker in Tripura, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP is a barbaric party and also that if the TMC cadres are tortured in Tripura then the TMC will agitate in New Delhi.

“Even we have law and order with us, we don’t apply it. Criminals are freely roaming on roads and the barbaric BJP government is torturing TMC workers in Tripura. If they torture in Tripura, we will protest till Delhi. We will fight and win Tripura,” said the Chief Minister after meeting the injured cadres Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta at SSKM hospital.

Earlier this day, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter and slammed BJP alleging that at night the Tripura police is arresting TMC workers disrupting the democracy of the state.

“From BJP cadres to the driver who drove Debangshu, Jaya and Sudip all are being arrested at night. Just like creatures who prefer to move in the dark, the BJP is taking shelter of darkness and is harassing TMC workers. The Tripura police are also planning to arrest the leaders who had earlier visited from Bengal. This clearly shows BJP’s fear for the rising power of TMC,” mentioned Ghosh in Bengali.

Meanwhile, according to Trinamool Congress sources, the TMC will next week declare the state committee members of TMC in Tripura.

“The TMC supremo and other heavyweight leaders are planning to declare the party’s Tripura’s committee members next week and few local leaders along with leaders from West Bengal are likely to be featured in the list,” added the sources.

However, to take stock of the situation in Tripura, a five-member delegation team including four MPs and Education Minister Bratya Basu will be visiting Tripura on Friday.

According to TMC sources, Bratya Basu along with Abir Biswas, Arpita Ghosh, Pratima Mandal and Aparupa Poddar will visit Tripura.

