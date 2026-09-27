Bank Strike Scheduled For Sep 28 Deferred After IBA-UFBU Meeting, Key Issues To Be Resolved | Representative Image

The proposed bank strike and agitation programmes have been deferred following a meeting between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Sunday night.

The decision was taken after detailed deliberations between representatives of the IBA and UFBU. In a circular issued on September 27, 2026, the UFBU said both sides reached an understanding on taking forward discussions on the issues raised by the bank unions.

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The proposed strike was deferred following a meeting between the IBA and UFBU, held at around 9:30 pm on September 27. The decision was communicated through a joint circular signed by representatives of the constituent unions.