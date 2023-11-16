 Bank Of India Fraud Case: Former Branch Manager & Private Individuals Sentenced In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBank Of India Fraud Case: Former Branch Manager & Private Individuals Sentenced In Hyderabad

Bank Of India Fraud Case: Former Branch Manager & Private Individuals Sentenced In Hyderabad

CBI had registered the instant case against the accused on the allegations that the accused entered into a conspiracy with an intention to cheat the Bank of India, Saroornagar Branch, Hyderabad.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

The special judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad has sentenced A Gadhadar, then Branch Manager, Bank of lndia, Saroornagar branch, Hyderabad to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for five years with fine of Rs. 60,000 and private persons Panditi Rajasekhar and Gaddigopula Satyananda Rao, both to undergo one year Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs. 10,000 each in a bank fraud case.

CBI had registered the instant case against the accused on the allegations that the accused entered into a conspiracy with an intention to cheat the Bank of India, Saroornagar Branch, Hyderabad. It was further alleged that Sh. A. Gadhadar, then Branch Manager had fraudulently processed & sanctioned the housing loan applications and disbursed the loan amounts. Subsequently, all the loan accounts became NPA. A loss to the tune of approximately Rs. 73.80 lakh was caused to the bank. 

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused. The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted them. 

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud: Scammers Force IT Engineer To Take Personal Loan, Extort Rs 5 Lakh
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Delhi: Fierce Contest Between BJP & Congress As MP & Chhattisgarh All Set For Polls On Nov 17

New Delhi: Fierce Contest Between BJP & Congress As MP & Chhattisgarh All Set For Polls On Nov 17

Bank Of India Fraud Case: Former Branch Manager & Private Individuals Sentenced In Hyderabad

Bank Of India Fraud Case: Former Branch Manager & Private Individuals Sentenced In Hyderabad

PM Narendra Modi To Attend ICC World Cup 2023 Final Featuring India In Ahmedabad On Nov 19: Report

PM Narendra Modi To Attend ICC World Cup 2023 Final Featuring India In Ahmedabad On Nov 19: Report

Shehla Rashid Responds To X User Claiming 'BJP Ticket Coming Her Way' For Praising Modi, Shah

Shehla Rashid Responds To X User Claiming 'BJP Ticket Coming Her Way' For Praising Modi, Shah

Video: Man Shocked To Find Lizard Inside Samosa In UP's Hapur, Says 'Daughter Fallen Sick'

Video: Man Shocked To Find Lizard Inside Samosa In UP's Hapur, Says 'Daughter Fallen Sick'