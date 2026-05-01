Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s 'Pushback' Remarks

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | X - @himantabiswa

In a sign of emerging diplomatic strain, Bangladesh has summoned India’s acting High Commissioner to formally protest remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the alleged deportation of Bangladeshi nationals from Assam.

Dhaka Summons Indian Envoy

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called in acting Indian High Commissioner Pawan Badhe on Thursday afternoon to convey its concerns. The move, reported by the Dhaka Tribune, marks a formal diplomatic response to recent public statements made by the Assam Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Bangladeshi officials lodged a protest and urged restraint in public discourse, particularly on issues that could affect bilateral ties.

Trigger: ‘Pushback’ Remarks By Assam CM

The diplomatic row stems from comments made by Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 26, where he claimed that 20 “foreign nationals” were apprehended in Assam and “pushed back to Bangladesh.”

In a post on X, Sarma stated that “rude people don’t understand soft language,” while referring to alleged illegal migrants, adding that such individuals were expelled after refusing to leave voluntarily.

Bangladesh Flags ‘Counterproductive’ Language

Dhaka expressed strong reservations over the tone and content of the remarks, describing them as “counterproductive.” Officials stressed that such statements risk undermining mutual trust and could negatively impact relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The Ministry emphasised the need for “restraint” when addressing sensitive bilateral matters, warning against rhetoric that could inflame tensions.

Ties At A Delicate Juncture

The development comes at a time when India-Bangladesh relations remain strategically significant but increasingly complex. Rooted in shared history, particularly the Bangladesh Liberation War, ties between the two nations span trade, connectivity, and security cooperation.

However, recent political shifts in Dhaka in 2026 have introduced new variables into the relationship, prompting a phase of recalibration.

Underlying Challenges

Beyond political transitions, bilateral ties are also navigating concerns related to minority safety, migration issues, and periodic diplomatic friction.

Despite these challenges, both nations continue high-level engagements aimed at preserving stability and strengthening long-term cooperation.