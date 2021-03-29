Bangladesh intelligence report warned of bloodshed and attacks

New Delhi / Dhaka

The outlawed Jamaat-e-Islami paid huge amounts of money to stage massive attacks so the Sheikh Hasina-led government would be questioned over the law and order situation during the visit of Modi which took place from March 26-27, a report said.

It recommended raids in all residential hotels owned by leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam. "If necessary, some arrests have to be made. Jamaat-owned real estate, hospitals, insurance, madrasas, commercial buildings should be searched. Asking to close all business establishments. Involve all tho­se in charge of law and order in the formation in which the police are deployed during the two-day strike," it said.

The report said members of Jamaat-e-Islam, the ISI paid militant organisation, were asked to move 60% of their followers to the capital Dhaka in view of Modi's visit.

As a result, members of Islami Chhatri Sangstha, the female wing of Jamaat, and Islamic shadow organisations (including women and kids), had entered Dhaka. The leaders and workers of Jamaat-e-Islami who came from out of Dhaka were divided into 3 groups. As per theri plan, the first group including Shibir, student wing of Jamaat, would join different anti-Modi programmes, the intelligence report revealed. The second group would join the anti-Modi rally with the Left Shade organisation, while the third group will join the demonstration of Hefazat-shadowed six Islamist political parties.

Another intel report said the Jamaat, Hefazat and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party are plotting to demean PM Sheikh Hasina.