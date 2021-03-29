Bangladesh intelligence report warned of bloodshed and attacks

New Delhi / Dhaka
The outlawed Jamaat-e-Islami paid huge amounts of money to stage massive attacks so the Sheikh Hasina-led government would be questioned over the law and order situation during the visit of Modi which took place from March 26-27, a report said.
It recommended raids in all residential hotels owned by leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam. "If necessary, some arrests have to be made. Jamaat-owned real estate, hospitals, insurance, madrasas, commercial buildings should be searched. Asking to close all business establishments. Involve all those in charge of law and order in the formation in which the police are deployed during the two-day strike," it said.
The report said members of Jamaat-e-Islam, the ISI paid militant organisation, were asked to move 60% of their followers to the capital Dhaka in view of Modi's visit.
As a result, members of Islami Chhatri Sangstha, the female wing of Jamaat, and Islamic shadow organisations (including women and kids), had entered Dhaka. The leaders and workers of Jamaat-e-Islami who came from out of Dhaka were divided into 3 groups. As per theri plan, the first group including Shibir, student wing of Jamaat, would join different anti-Modi programmes, the intelligence report revealed. The second group would join the anti-Modi rally with the Left Shade organisation, while the third group will join the demonstration of Hefazat-shadowed six Islamist political parties.
Another intel report said the Jamaat, Hefazat and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party are plotting to demean PM Sheikh Hasina.