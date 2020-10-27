Ballabhgarh case: Accused Touseef's uncle says 'no question of love jihad'; #JusticeforNikitaTomar trends on Twitter

#JusticeforNikitaTomar trended on Twitter after the 21-year-old college student was fatally shot in Haryana's Ballabhgarh area in broad daylight on Monday while she was returning home from college. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the case, officials said on Tuesday. The main accused has been identified as Touseef who is a resident of Sona Road in Gurugram and is currently pursuing a course in physiotherapy while the other accused has been identified as Rehan who is a resident of Nuh district of Haryana, the police said.

Meanwhile, Nikita's family has alleged that the incident was linked to love jihad and claimed Touseef wanted her to convert to Islam and marry him. However, Touseef's uncle has on Tuesday said that there was no question of love jihad. He condemned the incident and said that it was unfortunate. He added that he did not know about the weapon in Touseef's possession. He said, "We respect all religions. There is no question of love jihad".

Besides, the victim's father said that they had complained earlier also as the accused used to trouble her. "We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter," the victim's father said. "My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her," he added.

After the incident, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Khattar government over the law and order situation in the state. "During the past two years, there has been a 45 per cent increase in crime against women in Haryana. In gangrape incidents, Haryana is at the top," he claimed.

"The chief minister should feel ashamed, the BJP-JJP should feel ashamed. Can our daughters not reach their homes safely after appearing in examinations," he asked.

He appealed to the Khattar government to take stringent action against the criminals. "Otherwise, newspapers will be filled with such news each day. This government does not have any moral right to stay in power for another day," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State and Faridabad MP K P Gurjar and Haryana's Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, who is BJP MLA from Ballabgarh, told reporters that the accused will be dealt as per law.

(With input from agencies)