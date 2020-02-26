Balakot airstrike marks paradigm shift in our operations, says former Air Chief Dhanoa

New Delhi: Former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has said that bombing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot by Indian Air Force (IAF) marks a paradigm shift in the way India conduct operations.

Exactly a year ago India carried out air-strike at a terror camp in Balakot.

"One year has gone past and we look back with satisfaction. We have learned a lot of lessons, lot of things have been implemented post-Balakot operations. Basically, it is a paradigm shift in the way we conduct our operations.

The other side never believed that we could carry out a strike inside Pakistan to take out terror training camp which we successfully executed. It is a paradigm shift and the result is there for you to see," said Dhanoa in an interview to ANI.

He pointed out that after air-strike there were no major terrorist attacks during the Lok Sabha polls because it acted as a deterrent.