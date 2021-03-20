Bajrang Dal men gherao interfaith bus passengers

Bengaluru

Bajarang Dal activists allegedly harassed 2 Muslim men and a Hindu woman travelling by a bus from Mangaluru to Bengaluru in communal vigilantism in coastal Karnataka. Few kilometres after the journey was begun, a crowd of Bajrang Dal men gheraoed the bus on Friday night. The person who tipped off the Bajrang Dal men about the interfaith group travelling together remains unknown.

When the situation was going out of control, the police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. The police took the 3 travellers to the police station to ensure their safety. Dakshina Kannada SP BM Laxmi Prasad told the media the 3 persons who were targeted remained unharmed and were given adequate police protection.

He said, “The men and the woman were travelling to Bengaluru for a wedding. We allowed them to carry on with their journey after the crowd was cleared.”

However, no case was filed against the vigilante group.