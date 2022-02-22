Bajrang Dal activist murder: Section 144 extended by two more days in Shivamogga; total 6 arrested

Amid stray incidents of arson and violence after murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, Section 144 has been extended by two more in Shivamogga district till Friday morning.

"Schools will be shut for another 2 days and next course of action shal be decided based on the situation," Dr. Selvamani R, Deputy Commissioner, Shivamogga district said.

"Section 144 extended by two more 2 days, till Friday morning. Schools will be shut for another 2 days. Next course of action to be decided based on the situation," Dr. Selvamani R was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Four people have been arrested while about a dozen others detained for questioning in connection with Bajrang Dal activist's murder.

The arrested have been identified as Kashif, Nadim, Asif and Rihan, all in their twenties, police sources told PTI.

"Their background and all other details are being checked", police added.

Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who came in a car. Police suspect the involvement of seven people in the murder.

Additional Director General of Police C Pratap Reddy, who is camping in the town told reporters that all the accused have been identified.

"Following the murder of Harsha, there was a very tense situation in the city and certain surrounding areas. Additional forces were rushed to Shivamogga and lot of arrangements were made by the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police to ensure that the fallout of the murder does not spread further," Reddy said.

The official said 14 different incidents of arson and violence took place in the city (after the murder), which would require filing of FIRs.

In three cases FIRs have been registered, he said adding, the police were trying to trace those who lost their motorbikes and properties in the arson and violence.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:05 PM IST