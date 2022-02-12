Bajaj group patriarch Rahul Bajaj passes away; all you need to know about the renowned entrepreneur

Rahul Bajaj ,chairman of Bajaj Auto, was born on June 30, 1938 in Kolkata. Bajaj Group was founded by his grandfather Jamnalal Bajaj in 1926. Later on it was taken over by Rahul Bajaj's father Kamalnayan Bajaj.

Kamalnayan started currently very famous 'Bajaj Auto'. He also expanded Bajaj's businesses, in cement, electrical appliances and scooters industry.

Rahul Bajaj's education

Rahul Bajaj graduated from St Stephen's College in Delhi in 1958. he also took degree in law from the then Bombay University. Unusual of his times but he went to pursue MBA from Harvard Business School in the US.

Rahul Bajaj's journey as an entrepreneur

After coming back to India Rahul Bajaj joined their family business as a Deputy General Manager. He handled various departments like marketing, accounts, purchase, and audit. etc. He became CEO of Bajaj Auto in 1968.

At that time Naval K Firodia, was CEO of Bajaj Auto, who trained Rahul Bajaj. After his father Kamalnayan Bajaj passed away in 1972, he was appointed as the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto. He took company to the next level and it saw a huge growth.

In1970s and '80 company grew its revenues and Rahul Bajaj became Billionaire. He launched very famous Bajaj Auto's products, 'Chetak' and 'Bajaj Super' models which saw huge success. Their slogan 'Hamara Bajaj' is still remembered by many Indians.

Bajaj as a Business

At the age of 95 also he was working for Bajaj Group. It's also famous for financial services arm, Bajaj Finserv. Currently its handled by Rahul Bajas;s son son Rajiv Bajaj. They also make Qute, a 4-wheel quadricycle.

Bajaj Finserv, is run by his younger son Sanjiv Bajaj.

In April 2021, Rahul Bajaj resigned as a non-executive chairman of Bajaj Auto and then his cousin Niraj Bajaj took his role.

Lesser known Facts About Rahul Babaj

He was honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Rahul Babaj was elected to the Rajyasabha between 2006 and 2010.



In 2016, the Forbes magazine ranked him in the 722nd position in the list of world’s billionaires.



Rahul Bajaj also have daughter Sunaina who is married to Manish Kejriwal, the former chairman of Temasek India.

In 2008, he split the Bajaj Auto into three units to give more returns to the shareholder’s.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:47 PM IST