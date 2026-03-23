Badshah’s 'Objectionable' Song 'Tateeree': 857 Links Removed Across Digital Platforms So Far, Says Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal |

Chandigarh: Haryana police has intensified its crackdown against the objectionable song “Tateeree,” sung by rapper Badshah and a total of 857 links related to the song have been removed across digital platforms so far, including 154 YouTube videos and 703 Instagram reels, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), Ajay Singhal said on Monday.

DGP Singhal said in a statement that notices have been issued to the concerned platforms directing the removal of all versions of the song - including re-uploads, short videos, and other formats. This step has been taken particularly to curb the spread of objectionable content containing derogatory references towards women and minors.

He held that monitoring and enforcement on digital platforms have been strengthened to ensure compliance with the law and to send a strong message.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Panchkula Commissioner, Shibas Kabiraj, said that Haryana police had also issued a stern warning to the public, stating that anyone found creating or sharing reels, shorts, or any other form of video using the banned song will face strict legal action.

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It may be recalled that a case had been registered against the rapper in Panchkula on March 6 last alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals by him in the said video-song.

The Haryana police had also informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia (popularly known as Badshah) had joined the investigation into the said case.