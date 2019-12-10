Backdoor entry to power rejected by people: PM Modi

Ranchi: Addressing an election meeting at Barhi, near Ranchi, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted on results of bypolls held in 15 constituencies in Karnataka saying that it was a warning to the alliance partners of Congress in other states too.

Modi, who was on third-leg of his election tour to the poll-bound Jharkhand, said the electorate in Karnataka have rejected the backdoor entry to power by the Congress and its allies.

“People of Karnataka have rejected those who stabbed on the back of the people of Karnataka and the Congress was taught a lesson,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who also addressed an election meeting at Barkagaon, also in Hazaribagh district,15 kms from PM’s election meeting venue, did not comment on Karnataka development.

Both PM and Rahul addressed two meetings each in the state. While Rahul had another election meeting at state capital, PM addressed his second meeting at steel city of Bokaro.

BJP working president JP Nadda was also in Jharkhand on Monday and addressed an election meeting at the coal capital of India - Dhanbad.

Modi said Congress has a history of betraying and sabotaging its partners, and claimed that in Karnataka too, the party had harassed the then chief minister of JDS that he was always in tears and used to say even the hostages were not harassed by kidnappers like he was punished by the Congress leaders.

The Congress can not be depended upon elsewhere too, he said without naming Maharashtra. He said people of Karnataka had given mandate to BJP to run a stable government.