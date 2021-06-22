'Baba ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad's condition stable, moved to general ward

'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad is out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and has been shifted to general ward in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after spending five days in ICU.

Doctors said the 81-year-old’s condition was stable. “He has been taken off the ventilator,” said a hospital spokesperson.



According to Prasad's son Karan, he (Prasad) consumed alcohol and sleeping pills before he was rushed to the hospital. It must be noted that Prasad and his wife had recently returned to their dhaba after closing their new restaurant. Reportedly, the cost of running the new restaurant was Rs 1 lakh but they were able to earn only Rs 30,000.

During the lockdown last year, a YouTuber made a video of Kanta Prasad a street-side restaurant vendor and the video went viral. Later on, there were multiple claims by Kanta Prasad that the money being generated by the YouTube vlogger is being siphoned and not reaching him.



In 2020 November, Prasad had lodged a cheating complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for alleged misappropriation of funds that were raised to help the old couple.



Photos surfaced later of Wasan and Kanta Prasad embracing, indicating an end to their tussle.

Many also donated to the couple to ease their hardship. In December 2020, Prasad opened a restaurant in Malviya Nagar. He however moved back to his old dhaba earlier this month after his new venture failed to take off.