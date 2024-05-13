'Baap Dada Ki Kamai Khanewala...,' Prime Minister Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav |

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a blistering attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for the latter`s consistent attacks on his government for its alleged failure to keep its promise of providing employment to youths by commenting that ‘those dependent on their fathers’ wealth’ were unaware how jobs were created.

Addressing an election rally at Kutubpur in Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency from where LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan is contesting election, Modi sought to hit hard on former deputy chief minister Tejashwi for his repeated accusations against his government on the issue of employment. He remrked, “Baap Dada Ki Kamai Khane Wale Ko Rozgar Ka Pata Nahin.” Tejashwi is trying hard to brighten prospects of both RJD and opposition INDIA bloc in the election by claiming how he succeeded in providing government jobs five lakh government jobs to youths when his party was in the power for 17 months last time. His party`s election manifesto also promises one crore jobs if INDIA forms government at the centre.

Modi said that the country`s economy was growing fast, creating jobs in various sectors like railway, road, fertilizer and thermal power and various infrastructure projects.

Alleging that RJD would abolish women`s reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies if INDIA was voted to power, PM said that his government ensured that the women`s reservation bill for 33 percent reservation for women. He, while referring to the past instances of RJD MPs tearing copies of the bill for women reservation in the Parliament, said that RJD and Congress could only increase the rate of migration from the state.

While referring to Enforcement Directorate (ED) seizing heaps of currency notes from the houses of leaders, PM said that the central agency had seized Rs 22,000 crore from the premises of corrupt people during the last 10 years but the agency seized only Rs 35 lakh when the UPA was in power at the centre for as many years.

The money seized during the previous Congress regime can be filled in a school bag but it will require 70 small trucks to fill the currency notes seized by ED during my regime,” he added

ReplyForwardAdd reaction