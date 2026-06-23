'B Team Of Disruptive Elements': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Breaks Silence On Cockroach Janta Party

New Delhi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday broke his silence over the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Pradhan described CJP as the "B team of disruptive elements."

"They are the B team of disruptive elements. Those who were rejected in the democracy have come in disguise and are now after the system. They raise slogans for those who want the country to be broken. They have been identified," Pradhan said, speaking to NDTV. He said that such people do not have faith in the country's progress.

The CJP, led by Abhijeet Dibke, is demanding Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak.

He also slammed the teachers who were found involved in the paper leak as "protectors who turned predators".

Hits out at Rahul Gandhi

He also hit out at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his attacks on the government in the NEET paper leak row, accusing him of trying to "derail students' preparations" and "create anarchy".

The senior BJP leader accused Gandhi and Congress of playing "low-level politics" on the issue.

"The Opposition has the right to ask questions. But three days before the exam (re-exam), Rahul Gandhi held a programme in Kota to scare students, to derail students' preparations," Pradhan said.

Pradhan's remarks come just two days after over 22 lakh aspiring doctors took the NEET re-exam, more than a month after their previous attempt was scrapped following an alleged paper leak.