Azamgarh Cop Caught Watching Reels During Samadhan Diwas; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral

Azamgarh: An inquiry has been initiated after a video allegedly showing a police sub-inspector watching reels by hiding a mobile phone inside his cap during duty went viral on social media, the Azamgarh Police said.

In a post on X, Azamgarh Police stated that a case had come to light in the Kotwali police station area involving a policeman allegedly watching a reel during the Samagra Samadhan Diwas at the Sadar Tehsil. The police said an investigation was underway and necessary action would be taken as per rules based on the findings.

The statement was shared along with a video message from City Circle Officer (CO) Shubham Todi, who reiterated that an inquiry was being conducted into the matter.

ऑन ड्यूटी टोपी में मोबाइल छिपाकर रील देखते दिखे दरोगा, वीडियो वायरल।



उत्तर प्रदेश के आजमगढ़ की सदर तहसील में आयोजित समाधान दिवस के दौरान एक दरोगा कथित तौर पर टोपी के अंदर मोबाइल छिपाकर रील देखते नजर आए। घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस महकमे में हलचल मच गई।… pic.twitter.com/07TBUgqlQb — Himanshu Kumar Mishra 🇮🇳 (@fearless_jour79) July 8, 2026

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced online, purportedly showing the sub-inspector concealing a mobile phone inside his cap while watching short videos during the public grievance redressal programme. The incident reportedly took place while complainants were present at the venue seeking solutions to their grievances.

The viral clip has drawn criticism over police conduct during official duty. Officials said further action against the personnel concerned would be decided after the completion of the investigation.