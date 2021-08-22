Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav: CRPF organizes cycle rally from Kanyakumari to Delhi to celebrate 75th Independence Day anniversary - See Pics

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has started a cycle rally from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to the National Capital as part of celebrations of the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence (Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav).

The cyclers started their journey from Kanyakumari and would head to Rajghat, in Delhi.

The rally aiming to rekindle the flame of the freedom movement will reach Rajghat on October 2 after covering 2850Km.

T Mano Thangaraj, Tamil Nadu Minister of Information and Technology flagged off the CRPF Cycle Rally on Sunday.

The Minister said, "I am really happy and overwhelmed to see the cycle rally starting from Kanyakumari to Rajghat. Like the Himalayas in the North, Kanyakumari is well known in the South end. It is a proud moment for Kanyakumari."

