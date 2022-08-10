Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Here's how has India fared since its independence in literacy, other indices |

The entire nation is gearing up to celebrate 75th year of Indian independence. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicking off 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', everyone is busy organising events and commemorating events from India's freedom struggle which eventually led to the independence.

Through these years, the country has made tremendous progress overall. The global, and national indexes that measure progress, have corroborated India's growth.

India which opened its economy in 1990s has since then left a mark on global map as well with achievements.

Here's how India has progressed in relation to literacy rate, per capita income and others

Literacy

Reportedly, India's literacy level was low at around 12 per cent. Since then India has made commendable progress. According to the National Statistical Office literacy rate was pegged at 74.37 per cent.

Press Freedom

While there is no data available about where India ranked on the Freedom of Press index, the country has come down to 142 amongst the 180 countries according to the latest data available.

Per Capita Income Figure

Per capita income figures from the 1940s and 1950s are reportedly estimated around as low as 3.8 per cent. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also had noted India was poorest country in world in terms of per capita income at beginning of 20th Century.

According to the latest figures, per capita income is 2,260 US dollars and currently ranks at 145 among 187 countries.

Global Innovation Index

The Global Innovation Index ranks countries based on recent global innovation trends, ecosystem performance and performance of economies. When the index was first developed, among 107 countries India ranked 23. According to the latest reports which includes over 130 countries, India ranked 46.