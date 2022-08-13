'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav': Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy attend grand finale of ‘Badhe Chalo’ programme

Twitter/@kishanreddybjp

The pan India programme "Padhe Chalo" culminated with a grand finale at the Talkatora Stadium on Friday after 7 days of power-packed performances across 70 cities in India. Under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Ministry of Culture organized “Badhe Chalo” since 5th of August 2022.

The grand finale event was graced by Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, and Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy.

On the occasion G.K Reddy and Anurag Thakur took the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' pledge along with the thousands of participants present at the event.

On the occasion, Anurag Thakur said that in the Amrit Kaal, the youth must set Amrit Goals and discharge their duties to achieve these Goals to make the country Vishwaguru. The Union Minister added that Tiranga is a symbol of unity of 130 crore people of the country. Anurag Thakur also urged people to hoist flags in their homes from 13th to 15th August. The celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with Jan Bhagidhari has now taken the shape of Jan Aandolan, the Minister said.

On the occasion, G.K Reddy said that, millions of people have struggled and sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country. Union Minister added that in every village, in every city, every home should be part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and hoist the flag on their houses by 15th August. G Kishan Reddy said that the next 25 years belong to the youth and they must work towards making a strong India, a Vishwaguru.