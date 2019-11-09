Ayodhya verdict is elaborate, says Justice Bobde

New Delhi: Chief Justice-Designate S A Bobde described the historic judgement on the temple-mosque land dispute at Ayodhya as an "elaborate" verdict. "It is an elaborate judgement," Justice Bobde, who will succeed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the Chief Justice of India, told PTI.

He said however that he cannot speak more about the verdict which was pronounced by the 5-judge Constitution bench that had a marathon hearing of 40 days from August 6 to October 16.