Ayodhya: SC says parties can go for mediation if they want to

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the parties involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case were free to settle the matter, through mediation as well, if they so desired. They can place the dispute settlement report before it.

The apex court was referring to a letter written by the Justice F.M. Kalifulla-led three-member mediation panel on Tuesday that sought the court's nod to resume talks in the Ayodhya dispute case.

The apex court made it clear that the daily hearings in the case will go on and the proceedings will continue to remain confidential.