Ayodhya Ram Temple Tightens Donation Security, CCTV Footage To Be Kept For 180 Days

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya | X| @ShriRamTeerth

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has undertaken a major overhaul of the system for counting donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, introducing tighter security measures, enhanced surveillance and stricter controls over cash handling.

Tighter checks for counting staff

As part of the changes, staff involved in counting donations will wear pocketless uniforms. The new attire has already been introduced to prevent personnel from carrying cash or other items out of the counting area. Counting staff will also undergo frisking at both entry and exit points.

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The Trust has increased the retention period for CCTV recordings of the counting room from 45 to 180 days. It is also replacing fixed cameras with pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, which will enable closer monitoring of specific activities inside the facility.

Bank staff deployment reviewed

The Trust has reportedly asked the State Bank of India to reconsider deploying contractual workers for donation-counting duties and suggested using regular bank employees for the sensitive assignment, along with improved remuneration. Trust officials will also exercise greater supervision over the counting process.

Another measure involves the transportation of cash from the temple to the SBI branch. Currency bundles will now be packed and secured together inside the temple premises before being loaded directly into the bank's vehicle, reducing the scope for pilferage during transit.

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Search for new CEO

The changes come as the Trust proceeds with the appointment of a new CEO. A three-member Search Committee completed the final interview rounds on August 11 and 12 after screening 5,585 applications. Sixteen candidates were eventually called for in-person interactions in Ayodhya.

The committee will now submit a panel of three names to the Trust, which will make the final appointment.