 Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Congress Workers Protest After Ajay Rai Alleges House Arrest Ahead Of Temple Visit | VIDEO
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HomeIndiaAyodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Congress Workers Protest After Ajay Rai Alleges House Arrest Ahead Of Temple Visit | VIDEO

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Congress Workers Protest After Ajay Rai Alleges House Arrest Ahead Of Temple Visit | VIDEO

Congress workers protested in Ayodhya after Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai alleged he was placed under house arrest and prevented from visiting the Ram Temple. Rai claimed the administration was trying to stop the party from raising alleged irregularities in temple donations. There was no immediate official response to the allegation.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Congress Workers Protest After Ajay Rai Alleges House Arrest Ahead Of Temple Visit | VIDEO
Congress workers protested in Ayodhya after Ajay Rai alleged he was prevented from visiting the Ram Temple | X

Ayodhya, June 30: Congress workers staged a protest in Ayodhya on Tuesday after Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai alleged that he had been placed under house arrest and prevented from visiting the Ram Temple.

Congress Alleges House Arrest

Rai, along with several senior Congress leaders, had arrived in Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and seek action over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the temple. The Congress claimed that the state administration confined Rai to a hotel and stopped him from proceeding further.

The allegation sparked protests by party workers, who raised slogans against the BJP government and accused the administration of trying to suppress the opposition's voice.

Addressing reporters, Rai questioned the move and asked whether it had become a crime to have darshan of Lord Ram. He alleged that the government was trying to prevent Congress leaders from exposing the alleged irregularities in the handling of temple donations.

Demand For Probe

The Congress has been demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations and has also sought the dissolution of the existing trust managing the temple's affairs.

Party leaders accused the BJP government of adopting an authoritarian approach and claimed that their visit to Ayodhya was purely peaceful and religious in nature.

There was no immediate official response from the Uttar Pradesh government or the local administration to the Congress's allegation of house arrest.

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Political Tussle Intensifies

The incident has further escalated the political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP over the alleged Ram Temple donation scam, which has emerged as a fresh flashpoint in Uttar Pradesh politics.

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