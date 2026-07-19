Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Urge PM Modi To Order Independent Probe Into Trust's Finances

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi (File Image) | PTI

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to order an immediate independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

In their letter dated July 18, the Congress leaders sought a thorough probe into the handling of devotees' offerings, including cash, gold and silver, and called for the Trust's accounts and investigation findings to be made public.

"We urge you to immediately order an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Trust, including the handling of all offerings including cash, gold and silver. The findings and the Trust's accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilised," the letter states.

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Opposition Raises Concerns Over Alleged Financial Irregularities

The Congress leaders alleged that devotees across the country had been deeply disturbed by reports of financial irregularities and alleged theft of donations made to the Ram Temple Trust. They said lakhs of devotees had contributed their hard-earned money and valuables in good faith and deserved complete transparency regarding the utilisation of those offerings.

The letter also stated that responsibility should be fixed irrespective of an individual's position and urged the government to ensure accountability in the Trust's functioning.

Reference To Trust's Formation And Demand For Transparency

Rahul Gandhi and Kharge noted that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted following directions of the Supreme Court and announced by the Prime Minister in Parliament. They further claimed that members of the Trust were appointed by the government and referred to reported links between some office-bearers and organisations associated with the Ram Temple movement.

Calling the matter a breach of public trust, the Congress leaders appealed to the Prime Minister to act swiftly by ordering an independent investigation and making the Trust's financial records publicly accessible.

Background

The allegations regarding the alleged embezzlement of donations surfaced in June 2026 and are currently under investigation. The matter has also reached the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear related proceedings on July 20. The controversy has intensified political debate over transparency and accountability in the management of donations received by the Ram Temple Trust.