 Ayodhya MBBS Student Injured In Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Medical College
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAyodhya MBBS Student Injured In Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Medical College

Ayodhya MBBS Student Injured In Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Medical College

The tragic incident occurred during lunchtime when Akshat was dining with friends at the college mess. Without warning, the Air India aircraft plummeted from the sky and collided with the medical college premises, triggering a powerful explosion that sent shockwaves across the campus.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 07:14 AM IST
article-image
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, | (Photo Courtesy: X/@ANI)

A devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon has left the entire nation in shock. Among the injured is Akshat Jaiswal, a promising first-year MBBS student from Ayodhya, who sustained serious injuries when the aircraft crashed directly into the building of B.J. Medical College, where he studies.

The tragic incident occurred during lunchtime when Akshat was dining with friends at the college mess. Without warning, the Air India aircraft plummeted from the sky and collided with the medical college premises, triggering a powerful explosion that sent shockwaves across the campus. Chaos erupted as students screamed and ran for safety, while parts of the structure crumbled under the impact.

Akshat suffered multiple injuries in the crash, with deep wounds to his head, arms, and legs. He is currently undergoing treatment under close medical supervision at a city hospital. Doctors have described his condition as serious but stable.

Read Also
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
article-image

Back in Ayodhya, the news of the crash cast a pall of gloom over Bhikhapur locality in Devkali, where Akshat’s family resides. Neighbours and relatives gathered in silence, anxiously awaiting updates on his health.

FPJ Shorts
Nandamuri Balakrishna Loses Cool As Fans Push & Mob Him Despite Security Presence During Birthday Celebration (VIDEO)
Nandamuri Balakrishna Loses Cool As Fans Push & Mob Him Despite Security Presence During Birthday Celebration (VIDEO)
WWE Smack Down Results: John Cena To Face R-Truth Next Week; Randy Orton Among Winners As King Of The Ring & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Commence
WWE Smack Down Results: John Cena To Face R-Truth Next Week; Randy Orton Among Winners As King Of The Ring & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Commence
India Leads ChatGPT Usage Globally, Surpasses US By A Fair Margin
India Leads ChatGPT Usage Globally, Surpasses US By A Fair Margin
India's Forex Reserves Rises By $5.17 Billion To $696.65 Billion; Overall Reserves Drop By $1.237 Billion To $691.485 Billion, Says RBI
India's Forex Reserves Rises By $5.17 Billion To $696.65 Billion; Overall Reserves Drop By $1.237 Billion To $691.485 Billion, Says RBI

Further details on the cause of the crash are awaited as rescue operations and investigations are underway. The incident has raised questions about flight safety protocols and the proximity of flight paths to densely populated educational institutions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises To 274 After More Bodies Recovered From Debris By Rescue...

Air India Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises To 274 After More Bodies Recovered From Debris By Rescue...

Fire Guts Two Oil Tankers At IOC’s Sarojini Nagar Depot; No Casualties Reported

Fire Guts Two Oil Tankers At IOC’s Sarojini Nagar Depot; No Casualties Reported

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Govt Over Corruption, Unemployment; Calls For Caste Census And Public...

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Govt Over Corruption, Unemployment; Calls For Caste Census And Public...

Maulana Kalbe Jawad Warns Of 'Third World War' After Israel Strike, Slams Arab States And US-Israel...

Maulana Kalbe Jawad Warns Of 'Third World War' After Israel Strike, Slams Arab States And US-Israel...

Ayodhya MBBS Student Injured In Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Medical College

Ayodhya MBBS Student Injured In Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Medical College