Ayodhya Bound Train Attacked In Maharashtra, Passengers Unharmed But Shaken | Melvyn Thomas

A special train carrying devotees to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla was pelted with stones near Nandurbar in Maharashtra on Sunday night, causing panic among passengers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The Astha special train, flagged off from Surat railway station by Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, was targeted late Sunday night.

Passengers narrate ordeal

Ajay Sharma, a devotee traveling on the train and Surat coordinator of Surat Bajrang Dal, narrated the ordeal, "We were sitting peacefully when suddenly there was a loud noise of stones hitting the train at about 10:45 pm. It was dark, so we couldn't see who was throwing them. The incident happened near Nandurbar when the train slowed down due to a signal issue. Stones, likely picked from near the tracks, were hurled at coaches H7, H10, and H15."

1340 passengers onboard

The attack caused panic among the 1340 passengers onboard. Fearing for their safety, they closed the doors and windows of the train. Thankfully, despite several stones entering the coaches, no one was hurt. Following complaints from passengers, senior police officials rushed to Nandurbar station, recognizing the seriousness of the situation. The train was halted for half an hour as they launched an investigation. It's worth noting that stone-pelting incidents are not uncommon in the area, often perpetrated by mischievous individuals.

GRP and RPF personnel reached the spot

GRP and RPF personnel reached the spot promptly and, after their investigation, allowed the train to proceed towards its destination. While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the incident has left passengers shaken and raised concerns about their safety.