Avoid going to banks of Yamuna, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as water level flows near danger mark

Arvind Kejriwal | ANI Photo

New Delhi [India]: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the people to avoid going towards the banks of Yamuna as the river flowed just below the danger mark on Sunday morning.

Yamuna's was flowing at 204.91 meters today morning, just below the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

People are living on the roadside as overflowing water from the Yamuna river inundated the low-lying areas.

Low-lying areas near Mayur Vihar Phase I and Akshardham Temple were flooded due to the overflowing Yamuna river. "The water came gushing in, and I immediately rushed to evacuate my family members and our goats. Some of my belongings got left behind in my house," said a woman.

Expressing concerns over the development, Kejriwal asked the people to cooperate with the government and the administration and said that the government is ready to deal with any situation.

"The water level of Yamuna has increased in Delhi, my appeal to all is to avoid going towards the banks of the river. We have made adequate arrangements for the people living near the Yamuna. Cooperate with the government and administration. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to deal with any situation," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Breaching the danger mark of 205.33 meters, the river overflowed at around 4 pm on Friday. It flowed over the danger mark for over a day.