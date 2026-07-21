Aviation Megadeal: IndiGo Signs Record MoU With CFM For Over 1,000 LEAP-1A Engines |

Mumbai: In a historic aviation deal that shook up commercial aviation at the Farnborough International Airshow, India's biggest carrier IndiGo has signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) with engine manufacturer CFM International for over 1,000 LEAP-1A engines. The mega-agreement, which is the largest single order ever placed for CFM’s flagship LEAP engine series, will power 510 incoming Airbus A320neo family aircraft as IndiGo aggressively expands its domestic and international footprint.

Long-Term Framework Secured

​Beyond the sheer volume of turbofans ordered, the deal establishes a broad, long-term framework designed to secure IndiGo's supply chain and operational reliability for decades. According to the MoU, CFM will directly support IndiGo in establishing its own dedicated maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) engine facility in India.

The partnership will also includes a comprehensive aftermarket agreement guarantees spare parts availability, predictable maintenance costs and dispatch reliability across IndiGo’s rapidly growing fleet. Moreover, technical upgrades, including high-pressure turbine (HPT) durability kits and reverse bleed systems (RBS), will be integrated to withstand hot, harsh operating environments typical of South Asian corridors.

"Ideal Choice for Scale"

​"The LEAP engine's industry-leading proven reliability makes it the ideal choice to support our scale, operational resilience, and sustainability ambitions," said Willie Walsh, Chief Executive Officer Designate at IndiGo.

​The deal marks a decade-long relationship between the low-cost carrier and the engine consortium, which is a 50-50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines. IndiGo first operated CFM56-5B engines on its A320ceo aircraft in 2016 before selecting LEAP-1A powerplants for its A320neo fleet in 2019.

India has emerged as CFM's third-largest market globally, with five Indian carriers currently operating more than 400 LEAP-powered jets and over 2,000 engines on order.

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