Aurangabad Train Accident: AAP's Preeti Menon files complaint with Mumbai Police over disgusting misogynist comment by online troll

At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) told news agency ANI.

The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital. The mishap occurred early today in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district. As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna and after walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, thousands of migrant workers stranded in several other cities have started their journey to return to their native places on foot. The interstate bus service, passenger, mail and express train services have been suspended since March 24. The railways has started running Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrants to their native places since May 1.

Maharashtra government on Friday announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to families of the deceased in Aurangabad train accident.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office took to Twitter and said: "Rs 5 lakhs each has been announced as ex gratia to families of the deceased in Karmad (Aurangabad) train accident."