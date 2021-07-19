Audio clip goes viral; state BJP chief dubs it fake

Bengaluru

After a day of lull on the leadership change in Karnataka, an ‘audio bomb’ made waves in the political corridors with BJP leaders dubbing the audio clip fake.

In the controversial audio clip purportedly featuring BJP state chief, Nalin Kumar Kateel speaks of a leadership change in Karnataka. The audio in Tulu says there are 3 possible candidates for the CM post but the decision will be taken in Delhi (by the party high command). The voice, which sounded like Kateel, said senior cabinet ministers Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar could be dropped. A brand new team will soon be in place, suggests the audio.

“Don’t tell anyone. Eshwarappa, Jagdish Shettar team will be removed. New team will come in place. There are 3 names, and it’s in my hands. From Delhi only it will happen,” the person on the tape is heard saying.

However, after the audio went viral and was aired on TV channels, Kateel promptly called it fake. He claimed he will talk to CM BS Yediyurappa and seek a probe. The­re is no likelihood of change in the state’s leadership.

Yediyurappa loyalist Revenue Minister R Ashoka, too, dismissed speculations about a change in the state’s political leadership. “I think you are reading too much into his (Yediyurappa’s) visit to Delhi. From next month onwards, he will be visiting Delhi every month. He could not do it all these months (last six months) due to the pandemic,” he told media.

On the July 26 legislature party meet, he said, “In my personal opinion, this (BJPLP) meeting is to celebrate two years in office and not for any leadership change per se in the state. BJP is in no way facing a leadership crisis either at the state level or at the national level. In both, we have strong leadership.”