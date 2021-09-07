Attention students! Delhi Govt Schools starts offline admission process for classes 6th - 10th & 12th

Delhi government schools have started the offline admission process for classes 6th - 10th & 12th.

Students seeking admission may visit nearby schools and the last date to apply is September 20, 2021. The allotment of school will be done by September 30, 2021.

"It has been noticed that few parents could not get their wards registered for admission to classes IX, X & XII and they are anxious about the future of their wards. Such parents are continuously approaching the authorities for relief. In view of the above, it has been decided to extend the offline process of allotment of schools for class IX, X & XII," the notice by the Delhi Direcorate of Education reads.

The procedure of Offline Admissions to Classes X & XII:

Applicant/parent of the applicant can apply for admission manually in any school nearer to his/her residence till 20-09-2021.

The concerned HoS will forward his/her application to the concerned DDE (Zone) latest by 21-09-2021 after verification of the relevant documents and checking the eligibility of the candidate along with the format given.

Check the photos below for the formats of the form and detailed notice.

