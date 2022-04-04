Attack at Gorakhnath Temple: UP govt, police suspect terror conspiracy; family says assailant 'insane'

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspected terror conspiracy behind the breach of security and attack on security personnel at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. However, the family members of assailant have termed the youth insane and said was undergoing treatment for the last seven years. The assailant Murtaza presently under custody and is being quizzed by police.

The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home Awaneesh Awasthi and Additional Director General (ADG), Law & Order, Prashant Kumar on Monday briefed media over attack and said that it could be a part of terror conspiracy. They said that documents and other things recovered from the assailant are sensitive in nature and hence a larger conspiracy cannot be ruled out. Police has recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from the possession of assailant.

It may be mentioned that on Sunday late evening a youth reached at the entrance gate of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur and tried to barge inside. When stopped he shouted religious slogans and attacked the secuirtymen deployed there with sharp edged weapon injuring two of them. He was soon nabbed by the policemen and brought to police station.

ADG, Kumar said that the assailant Murtaza shouted religious slogans at the gate of temple and attacked security personnel with sharp edged weapons. Two police men deployed at the gate of Gorakhnath temple have sustained injuries. The recoveries from the suspected person who attacked them points out at some kind of conspiracy, said ADG L&O. The ADG of special task force (STF) and anti-terror squad (ATS) have been sent at the spot of crime. The ADG Kumar said that investigation in this case in primary stage and very soon detailed information would be shared with everyone. He, however said that after this incident the government has beefed security at all the religious places in the state. The ATS and STF would jointly work on this case.

The ACS Home, Awasthi announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to each of policemen who foiled the attack on the Gorakhnath temple.

Assailant IITian, Was Mentally Sick: Family

The father of assailant, Muneer Abbasi is a doctor in Gorakhpur and said that his son was not well. He said that son Murtaza was an IIT pass out and had worked with Reliance Petro Chemical few years back. He however said that since 2017 Murtaza was under treatment of mental doctors and was staying at home only. The wife of Murtaza had also separated from him due to mental sickness. Earlier the entire family of Murtaza was living in Delhi but had shifted to native place Gorakhpur during the covid outbreak.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 08:06 PM IST