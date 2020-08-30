Atmanirbhar Bharat: IIT Bombay students launch Indian alternative to document scanning apps

The team of final year undergraduate students of IIT Bombay have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based reading assistant and document scanner application named AIR Scanner.

AIR Scanner, a free-of-cost mobile application, has been developed by Rohit Kumar Chaudhary and Kavin Agrawal, two final-year B.Tech students in the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Bombay.

The application will give options to Indian users for scanning their documents. At present, the Indian government has banned various Chinese applications including Cam Scanner.

The application can scan documents and also read to users who have difficulty in reading English.

While talking about the inspiration behind this, Rohit Kumar Chaudhary, one of the developers said, "After the ban on Chinese application – CamScanner, we surveyed and found that people are facing issues in scanning and organising documents through their mobile phones. It was then we decided to add scanning features too to our existing AIR App.”

With this application, every user can enjoy all the document scanner features such as scanning, organizing and sharing documents without worrying about its security.

An added advantage of this application is its Artificial Intelligence feature that reads out the scanned pages and also provides the meaning of the selected word to the user in 40 different languages.

As of now, the app was downloaded by 1500 users from the Play Store. Currently, it is available for Android users only but soon it will be released for iOS users too.

The application can be downloaded here.