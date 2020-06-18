Athawale's Chinese food ban: These Chinese-Indian dishes don't exist in China

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, Ramdas Athawale has a 'suggestion' amid tensions between the two countries. Athawale has called for a ban of Chinese food and hotels in India.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "China is a deceitful country. India should boycott all Chinese goods. Chinese food and Chinese food hotels should be banned in India!"

But it is important to mention that the favourite 'Chinese' dishes in India, don't actually exist in India.

Here are the favourite Chinese dishes in India that are unheard of in China:

1. Vegetarian Hakka Noodles

2. Vegetarian Manchurian

3. Sweet corn chicken soup

4. Chilli chicken

5. Chilli paneer

6. Sweet and sour sauce

7. American Chopsuey

Meanwhile, on Monday night, 20 jawans, including officers of the Indian Army, were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops on in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. More soldiers are "critically injured" and are undergoing treatment and that "casualties could increase", reported IANS.

China has also suffered casualties. According to ANI, the neighbouring country has lost 43 of its soldiers in the skirmish. However, China hasn't officially revealed any numbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the sacrifice of the jawans will not be in vain. PM Modi added that India wants peace, however, it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated.

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," ANI quoted PM Modi.