Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary: 10 iconic quotes by the former Prime Minister of India

Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was one of the most respected and admired leaders across party lines. He was a prominent political figure of the country and the co-founder of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), earlier known as the Bhartiya Janata Sangh (BJS).

He was the member of the parliament for over five decades as he served 10 terms as a Lok Sabha MP and two terms in the Rajya Sabha. Vajpayee used this platform to high light good governance. As a member of the Opposition, his well articulated arguments and constructive criticism carried much impact and influenced the creation of a welfare-centric governance system.

He was also an active member of the Quit India Movement.

On his 97th birth anniversary, here are some of the finest quotes by the former prime minister:

"Daanv par sab kuchh lagaa hai, ruk nahi sakte toot sakte hai magar, hum jhuk nahi sakte."

Everything is at stake, there is no option to stop now, we can break at this point, but we cannot bow now.

"Toote hue sapnon ki kaun sune siski,

Antar ki cheez vyatha palakon par thhithki

Haar nahi maanoonga

Raar nahi thhanoonga,

Kaal ke kapaal pe likhta mitaata hoon,

Geet naya gaata hoon"

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee | Photo: Twitter

"Maut ki umar kya hai? do pal bhi nahi, Zindagi silsila, aaj kal ki nahi"

What is the age of death? Not even a couple of moments

Life is a progression, it’s not a matter of a day or two!

Swayam ko doosaron ki drushti se, Main dekh pata hoon, Naa main chup hoon na gaata hoon"

I am able to see myself, From the eyes of others, I am neither silent, nor am I singing!

"Baadhaaen aati hai aaen Ghiren pralay ki ghor ghataaen, Paaon ke neeche angaare, Sir par barasein yadi jwaalaen, Nij haathon mein hasate-haste, Aag lagakar jalna hoga. Kadam milakar chalna hoga"

Let the adversities strike, Let there be catastrophes dire

Let there be embers under our soles, Let it shower flare,

With that fire in our hands, Smiling, we have to burn

We have to move forward, together!

"Aao phir se diya Jalaaen Bhari dupahari mein andhiyara Sooraj parachhai se hara Antaratam ka neh nichode Bujhi hui baat sulagaaen, Aao fir se diya jalaaen!"

It’s dark in the middle of the day,The sun is defeated by its shadow

Squeeze the oil from your soul and light the wick,

Come let’s light a lamp again!

"Mere prabhu!

Mujhe itni oonchaai kabhi mat dena,

gairon ko gale na lagaa sakoon,

Itni rukhaai kabhi mat dena"

My Lord,

Never let me climb so high, That I am unable to embrace another stranger,

Deliver me ever from such arrogance!

"Do din mile udhaar mein ghaanton ke vyapar mein kshan-kshan ka hisab loon yaa nidhi shesh lutaoon main? raah kaun si jaaoon main?

In a deal not so profitable, All I received were a couple of days

Should I count each moment; Or just spend it every way?

Which path should I follow?

"Kyon na main kshan kshan ko jioon? Kan-kan mein bikhare saundarya ko pioon?"

Why shouldn’t I live every moment to the fullest?

Why shouldn’t I admire the beauty in every fragment?

"Hone, na hone ka kram, isi tarah chalta rahega, yeh bhram bhi sadaa palta rahega"

The cycle of being and not being, Will continue till eternity,

So will our illusion, That we are, we will be.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 04:54 PM IST