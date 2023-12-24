Atal Bihari Vajpayee 99th Birth Anniversary: Nationwide Observance Of Good Governance Day In Honour Of The Esteemed Leader |

The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which falls on December 25 every year, is celebrated as Good Governance Day in the country. This year, on his 99th birth anniversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising various programs across the country to make it memorable.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an Indian politician and poet

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an Indian politician and poet. He served the country as the Prime Minister for three times in his lifetime. First, he served for 13 days in 1996, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999 and later for a complete term from 1999 to 2004. Vajpayee was an important leader in the BJP and he was among the persons who helped start the party.

BJP plans to host various events throughout India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to host various events throughout India on December 25, commemorating the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This day is also known as Good Governance Day or Sushasan Divas in Hindi.

PM Modi will first offer flowers at the Atal Smarak

On Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just like always, will first offer flowers at the Atal Smarak. JP Nadda, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has asked all the party officials and state presidents across the country to pay tribute by offering flowers at Atal Bihari Vajpayee's portrait at all the booths. He also encouraged discussions about the remarkable personality of the former Prime Minister, as reported by ANI.

Good Governance programs

Additionally, discussions regarding government programs, achievements and the concept of 'good governance' will take place at these locations, involving the beneficiaries of these programs.

Developed India Brand Ambassador

Meanwhile, there's a campaign running on the NaMo App which is called 'Developed India Brand Ambassador'. Its aim is to inspire people to become ambassadors of 'Developed India' and motivate others to do the same.