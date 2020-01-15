At Wankhede Stadium, CAA-NRC protesters countered with chants of 'Modi-Modi'

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens took a strange turn on Tuesday with a group of spectators using an India-Australia cricket match to express their dissent.

The protesters at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium were seen wearing white T-shirts with black letters embossed on it. Put together, their outfits read, "NO CAA - NO NRC - NO NPR".

Images and videos soon began circulating on social media of the protesters wearing shirts with the alphabets.

Others alleged that the guards did not allow fans to wear garments that are black in colour. Several spectators were reportedly forced to change their shirts or caps which were then confiscated at the gate.

At the same time, videos also surfaced on social media showing the protesters being countered with chants of 'Modi-Modi'. A video that has been shared repeatedly on Twitter shows a section of the spectators picking up the chant and repeatedly hailing the Prime Minister.