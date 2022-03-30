At UNSC, India pledges humanitarian aid to Ukraine, calls for 'unimpeded humanitarian access to areas of armed conflict'

As direct talks were being between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, India on Tuesday reiterated its call for immediate cessation of hostilities at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, emphasising that there is no other option apart from dialogue and diplomacy.

India expressed “deep concern” over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and reiterated the country’s call for “unimpeded humanitarian access” to affected areas in the war-torn country, reported ANI.

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, T. S. Tirumurti, said at the briefing, "India remains deeply concerned at the ongoing situation, which continues to deteriorate since the beginning of the hostilities. We reiterate our call for unimpeded humanitarian access to areas of armed conflict in Ukraine."

Tirumurti said that India has already dispatched 90 tonne essential relief supplies and medicines for people to Ukraine and for refugees in its neighbouring countries.

He said, “We're providing more humanitarian assistance in coming days, especially supply of essential medicines.”

These supplies have included medicines and other essential relief material for refugees. We are providing more humanitarian assistance in the coming days, especially through supply of essential medicines, Tirumurti highlighted.

Tirumurti said that the conflict is already having an impact on the global economy, especially on many developing countries, including through disruption of supply chains. Its adverse impact on energy and commodity prices is evident.

"We reiterate our call for immediate cessation of hostilities across Ukraine. Our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), on several occasions, has reiterated this and emphasized that there is no other option but the path of dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

India had previously abstained on two occasions at the UNSC and once in the General Assembly on resolutions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:49 AM IST