At his 3rd high-level meeting in 24 hours, PM Modi says entire govt machinery is working round the clock to ensure Indians in Ukraine are safe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting, his second today and third in 24 hours, to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indian citizens stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals in Ukraine are safe and secure.

The Prime Minister pointed that the visit of four senior ministers as his special envoys to countries bordering Ukraine will energize the evacuation efforts.

The Prime Minister noted that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine’s borders would be despatched tomorrow.

He further stated that India will help people from neighbouring countries and developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine and may seek assistance.

Reportedly, the PM was briefed that around 1,400 Indian nationals have arrived from Ukraine so far by the six flights from Budapest (Hungary) and Bucharest (Romania), while 182 more will reach Mumbai early on Tuesday morning.

He was also briefed that a new route to exit through Moldova has been identified and to facilitate the entry of the Indians into this country, proper arrangements are being made by the Indian Embassy staff in Romania.

Union Ministers S. Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, General (Retd) V.K. Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P.K. Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials were present in the meeting.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:21 PM IST