At 35,499 new COVID-19 cases, India reports a slight dip in last 24 hours

India has reports 35,499 new cases in last 24 hours, a slight dip from the 39,070 cases recorded on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The active caseload is currently at 4,02,188 cases and recovery rate is at 97.40% on Monday. The total number of cases stand at 3,19,69,954.

The number of fatalities on Monday stand at 447, pushing toll to 4,28,309.

More than 52.40 crore (52,40,60,890) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. More than 2.33 Cr (2,33,55,890) balance & unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, said Union Health Ministry in a statement.





More details awaited