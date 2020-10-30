At 12.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi records coldest October night in 26 years

Delhi this week witnessed its coldest October night in 26 years with the mercury dropping to 12.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal temperature, the India Meteorological Department said.

The normal minimum temperature for this time of the year is 15 to 16 degrees Celsius, the weather agency said.

According to IMD data, the national capital had recorded a minimum of 12.3 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1994. The lowest-ever October temperature recorded in Delhi is 9.4 degrees Celsius which was witnessed on October 31, 1937, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of IMD, said.

For this week, the IMD forecast says the temperture will remain at least 3 degrees below normal. While the minimum tempearture on Friday is expected to be 13.1, it will drop to 11 degrees next week.

Here is IMD forecast for next seven days: