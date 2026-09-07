Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Meditative Mornings In Space, Calls Cupola His Spot For Reflection | VIDEO

Anil Menon shared a glimpse of his quiet morning routine aboard the space station, featuring a view from the cupola | AI Generated Image

Astronaut Anil Menon has offered a glimpse into his early morning routine aboard the space station, sharing a view from the cupola, which he described as his place for meditation and contemplation.

In a video shared on X, Menon showed himself opening the cupola window early in the morning and reflected on how some of the biggest journeys can take place within.

Early morning on space station. Opening the cupola window. Though the biggest journeys are internal; the cupola is my spot for early morning meditation and contemplation. The view contextualizes my small place in space and time. pic.twitter.com/hUx3mEaAuw — Anil Menon (@astro_anil) September 6, 2026

Early Morning Aboard Space Station

Sharing the video, Menon wrote, "Early morning on space station. Opening the cupola window."

The cupola offers Menon a space to reflect while taking in the view around him. He described it as his preferred spot for meditation and contemplation during the early hours.

Cupola Offers Space For Reflection

Reflecting on the experience, Menon wrote, "Though the biggest journeys are internal, the cupola is my spot for early morning meditation and contemplation."

He also said the view from the cupola helps put his place in space and time into perspective. His post highlighted the combination of the view, quiet reflection and the sense of perspective offered by the space station.

Stunning View Impresses Social Media

Menon's video drew appreciative reactions from social media users, who praised the view and encouraged him to continue sharing glimpses from space.

One user commented, "Keep it coming! Your videos have been great."

Another user wrote, "What a view. Thanks for sharing."

"It's so beautiful," a third user added.

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A Different Perspective From Space

Through the video, Menon gave viewers a glimpse of his early morning experience aboard the space station, while highlighting the cupola as a place where he can contemplate and gain perspective amid his journey in space.

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