Assembly Elections: Check out voting, result dates and all details of polls in 5 states

As COVID cases soared in view of Omicron variant, Election Commission of India (ECI) held meetings with Union Health Secretary and Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra said on Saturday.

Here are the highlights/key points from Election Commission's press conference regarding the Assembly polls in five states:

A total of 18.34 crore electors including service voters will take part in this election out of which 8.55 crore are women electors.

24.9 lakh first-time electors are registered in the 5 States including Uttar Pradesh.

ECI has mandated that at least one polling station managed exclusively by women shall be set up in every Assembly constituency. Our officers have identified much more than that. There're 690 Assembly seats but we are setting up 1620 such polling booths.

Senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities and COVID19 patients can vote by postal ballot.

EVMs and VVPATs will be utilized in all the polling stations. Election Commission has already made arrangments to ensure an adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs for the smooth conduct of elections.

It is mandatory for political parties to upload on their website detailed information regarding individuals with pending criminal cases selected as poll candidates. They will also have to give a reason to select the candidate.

Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect immediately from announcement of the schedules. Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of the MCC guidelines. Any violation of these guidelines will be strictly dealt with

Commission's cVIGIL application should be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, distribution of money and freebies. Within 100 minutes of complaint, ECI officials will reach the place of offence.

All election officials and employees will be considered as frontline workers and all eligible officers will be vaccinated with 'precautionary dose.'

No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. ECI should subsequently review the situation and issues further instructions accordingly.

No roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till 15th January; situation to be reviewed and fresh instructions to be issued later.

Dates for upcoming elections in five states:

Assembly elections in all five states will be completed in total seven phases.

Uttar Pradesh to go to poll in 7 phases from 10th February to 7th March; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th February and Manipur to vote on 27th Feb and 3rd March.

Counting of votes will be done on 10th March.



Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:27 PM IST