 Assembly Elections 2024: Check The Polling Dates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha Assembly Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssembly Elections 2024: Check The Polling Dates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha Assembly Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Check The Polling Dates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha Assembly Elections

The northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, constituting 60 and 30 seats respectively, will vote in one phase for the assembly elections on April 19.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
article-image

The Election Commission of India announced on Saturday the dates for Assembly Elections in four states, coinciding with the Lok Sabha Election. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

The northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, constituting 60 and 30 seats respectively, will vote in one phase for the assembly elections on April 19.


The voting for Odisha's assembly seats will take place in four phases between May 13 and June 1, coinciding with phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections, as announced by the Election Commission on Friday.

Odisha will undergo polling in four stages, scheduled for May 13, May 20 (phase 5), May 25 (phase 6), and June 1 (phase 7).

Simultaneously, Andhra Pradesh's 175 assembly seats will undergo voting on May 13. Vote counting for the Assembly elections in all four states is slated for June 4.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Shocker: Youth Hacked To Death After Altercation Over Love Triangle In Bhubaneswar

Odisha Shocker: Youth Hacked To Death After Altercation Over Love Triangle In Bhubaneswar

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Mumbai To Witness Massive Rally At Shivaji Park With All INDIA Bloc Leaders...

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Mumbai To Witness Massive Rally At Shivaji Park With All INDIA Bloc Leaders...

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Would Complete In First 2 Phases; By-Election To Be Held On...

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Would Complete In First 2 Phases; By-Election To Be Held On...

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No Congress MP From State In Past 10 Yrs

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No Congress MP From State In Past 10 Yrs

Assembly Elections 2024: Check The Polling Dates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and...

Assembly Elections 2024: Check The Polling Dates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and...