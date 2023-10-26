Assembly Elections 2023: Punjab Police 'Nakas' At Rajasthan borders; 42 Proclaimed Offenders Nabbed

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have nabbed as many as 42 proclaimed offenders (POs) at its 30 special inter-state nakas (check-posts) including five Hi-Tech nakas set up at Punjab-Rajasthan borders to intensify vigil against unscrupulous elements in view the upcoming assembly elections in the neighbouring state Rajasthan.

Need for robust coordination mechanism

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Law and Order-cum-Nodal officer of Punjab police for Rajasthan elections, Pradeep Kumar Yadav who held an inter-state coordination meeting of Punjab and Rajasthan police officers at Abohar in Fazilka district on Thursday, stressed the need to evolve a robust coordination mechanism on issues including apprehension of POs, wanted criminals, busting of illegal liquor and drug peddling networks and other issues in connection with the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan.

42 POs arrested in last 7 days

Stating that more than 42 POs of Rajasthan had been arrested by Punjab police during the last seven days, he said that patrolling on the suspected routes had been intensified by Punjab police based on the intelligence inputs. Intensive checking of liquor godowns and offices of suspected transport companies was also being carried out regularly, he said, while adding that many vital inputs were shared on liquor and drug smuggling and properties acquired by the drug smugglers during this marathon meeting.

IGP Yadav and IGP, Bikaner range, Om Prakash along with deputy excise commissioner, Ferozepur, also inspected the inter-state Nakas and briefed the police and excise force deployed at these Nakas.

Among others, IGP, Ferozepur range, Gursharan Singh Sandhu, DIG, Abohar sector, BSF, Vijay, SSPs of Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Anupgarh, AIG, Excise and Taxation Gurjot Singh Kaler, joint commissioner, Punjab excise, Rajpal Khera and the nodal officers of Punjab excise for Rajasthan elections, AETCs of Bathinda range, Sangrur, Faridkot, Fazilka participated in the meeting.

