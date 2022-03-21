e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2022: N Biren Singh to be sworn in as Manipur CM for second straight term today

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

N Biren Singh has been chosen as Manipur Chief Minister for a second time. Ten days after election results came, the BJP on Sunday announced Singh as the Chief Minister among two more contenders - Biswajit Singh and Yumnam Khemchand.

The 1961-born Singh is five-time MLA from the Heingang Assembly constituency.


A former footballer and journalist, Singh, 61, led the BJP campaign in Manipur, although the BJP had not formally announced a chief ministerial face then.


The BJP returned to power in Manipur for the second time in a row, winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in the state. N Biren Singh had won from the Heingang assembly seat.

ALSO READ

PM Modi hold talks with BJP top leaders to discuss govt formation in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand,... PM Modi hold talks with BJP top leaders to discuss govt formation in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand,...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:32 AM IST