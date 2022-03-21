Assembly Elections 2022: N Biren Singh to be sworn in as Manipur CM for second straight term today

N Biren Singh has been chosen as Manipur Chief Minister for a second time. Ten days after election results came, the BJP on Sunday announced Singh as the Chief Minister among two more contenders - Biswajit Singh and Yumnam Khemchand.

The 1961-born Singh is five-time MLA from the Heingang Assembly constituency.



A former footballer and journalist, Singh, 61, led the BJP campaign in Manipur, although the BJP had not formally announced a chief ministerial face then.



The BJP returned to power in Manipur for the second time in a row, winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in the state. N Biren Singh had won from the Heingang assembly seat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:32 AM IST